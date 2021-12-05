Transcript for Norman Lloyd dies at 106

I thought Europe caring capable church. Norman Lloyd might be best known for his role as doctor Daniel out slander on the eighty series saint elsewhere a role he was only contract to play for four episodes. But he stuck around for all six seasons. We had a great feeling. That we wish natural. Which we well. The show was special. Norman staying power defined his eight decade career. Born in New Jersey in 1914. He got his start performing with the federal theater project. Part of FDR's new deal in the 1930s. Norman then started acting with Orson Wells at the Mercury theater his first big screen break came when he was handpicked by Alfred Hitchcock. The played the villain in Sabbah tour in 1940 Q. I loved more. Back there are a literate. I did. Well. Me. Addition to year spent behind the camera producing and directing. Norman appeared on screen limelight Charlie Chaplin Dead Poets Society with Robin Williams I'm hearing rumors John. About some unorthodox teaching methods in our classrooms and at the age of 100 acres in train wreck with Amy Schumer directed by Judd up to now Yeltsin meet TV appearances in Star Trek the next generation. The practice and even a modern family pack in 2010. All. I'd drop your apple and others here it to happen. Okay right offscreen Norman continued celebrating his birthday. All 106. Of them for ever and entertainer. Norman Lloyd was also known as a devoted husband a rarity in holiday in Hollywood back to the day he was married to actress Peggy Lloyd. For 75 years until her death in 2000 let. Well thank you so much for sharing his legacy with us where his next.

