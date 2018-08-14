Transcript for Northeast gets hit with severe storms

Now to the relentless rain causing flooding emergencies in the north east there have been water rescues across Pennsylvania with roads and bridges washed out. Leaving hundreds stranded. And more rain and flooding is in the forecast. This morning emergencies declared in several states as persistent rain causes severe flooding. In Upper Darby Pennsylvania a ten year old girl can be heard sobbing as her grandmother sits on top of herb van. Surrounded by nearly five feet of water. This man jumped into action with his neighbors and police officers they use a human chain and sheets to all woman to safety. Who in another proposal blues album. On Monday was that came over the sheets a few blocks over a police officer had to be rescued after he got stuck in a sort. Be sure and let most of collapsed and we swore will be awarded until Paul and cottage lake Jeff from under him and he started to go down into the shore outlet in brick New Jersey. Eight inches of rain in less than four hours floating out sections of the town. This is crazy inside this man's house the fridge it's toppled over floorboards are loading and most of his belongings soaked. Friendly pictures everything sure my mother my father my goal in Westchester county New York a fifty foot retaining wall collapsed onto a plumbing business. No one was inside officials are investigating whether the rain caused the collapse. And a multi more the storms knocked down power lines and flooded streets the raging waters trap this woman in her car. Cards was. And then the ward started coming at the bottom among pac. And I just can't we try to open the doors in the fourth of the water with Christian. That door and the car door it felt pretty quiet. Our mob the nature overnight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.