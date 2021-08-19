Northern California wildfires intensifying

More
New evacuation orders are forcing many residents to flee their homes. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi reports.
1:35 | 08/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Northern California wildfires intensifying

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:35","description":"New evacuation orders are forcing many residents to flee their homes. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi reports. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"79535766","title":"Northern California wildfires intensifying","url":"/WNN/video/northern-california-wildfires-intensifying-79535766"}