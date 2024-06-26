NTSB slams handling of Ohio train wreck

In its final report on the toxic derailment in East Palestine, the agency slammed freight provider Norfolk Southern for what it's calling a series of missteps. ABC News' Alex Presha has the details.

June 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live