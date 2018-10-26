Transcript for Officials will investigate packages sent to prominent Democrats and CNN

Authorities say they're treating the suspected bombs as light devices that should be considered dangerous for more on the investigation we turn to our former FBI special agent and ABC news contributor Steve Gomez joining us from LA Steve good morning to you where does investigation stand. We'll they have ten devices that are at the FBI lab right now. Undergoing extensive analysis and examination to try to figure out how where they constructed. What with the materials that were contained in the devices. Where did they acquire those types of materials some of these materials may have been acquired at certain places. Where they can then go and identify certain stores try to figure out if there were any individuals that came in look at video look at receipts and someone. And those could provide very valuable leads to hopefully identify a suspect. And Steve Howe cooking narrow this down to a post office possibly in South Florida. Well the logical step start wit is the fact that the return address is on every package. Was from South Florida at a an address that was. Shown as Debbie Wasserman Schultz is I'm office even though wasn't her office so they assumption is to make these packages look like they were. Righteously coming from her is that they would have been placed into one of the postal offices in South Florida. So it's logical that they would have sent over a number of resources out there. I'm sure they are canvassing all the postal offices in that general area try to figure out if that was one of the areas where the place these packages. And for delivery sickened their profile of who were looking for he figured some do that sitting in his mom's basement watching YouTube videos and putting these things out form. Many people who are more serious and a little bit more sinister. Well initially when you started to hear about the packages that were being delivered to say former President Obama Hillary Clinton and someone. He started to think that the profile was somebody who was anti Democrat anti liberal somebody may be on the right side of the political stroke spectrum. But as you start to go along and and see that there were now ten devices and none of these devices went off you start to wonder okay. Is this somebody who is may be more concerned about. Affecting our political agenda the political system especially in light of the fact that we have an election coming up in twelve days. And that's something that in my view is more of a domestic terrorism type of situation where they're trying to influence it's not necessarily like al-Qaeda something. International it's more domestic and they're probably trying to influence it so it's a matter of from which side of the spectrum or maybe it's just somebody like you said Kendall who is just more interested in trying to just. Get some attention send out these devices will they've gotten our attention and they've influence certainly our thanks to Steve Gomez there in Los Angeles thank you.

