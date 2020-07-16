Transcript for Oklahoma governor tests positive

This morning this situation becoming more dire by the minute in California. As Los Angeles reports its highest number of new Colvin hospitalizations. Ever they come and faster if they were able to grit courage. And unfortunately these patients. Turned very quickly east of LA is one of the busiest fire stations in the country paramedics rushing dozens of patients at a hospital on Wednesday. Only to find three icu beds available. In Oklahoma were cases are climbing -- instead revealing he's the first governor to test positive for the virus the result. You'll find. Debt has resisted a masks for months even going bare face that president trounced also rallied his diagnosis not changing his mind. Not thinking about mast mandated all in Georgia governor Brian Kent isn't just resisting mask rules in the state he's banning mask mandates altogether. Can't issuing an executive order overnight but overturns any local laws requiring if these covering in public. It comes amid hot political debate about how the country should approach controlling the virus. Let's stop this nonsense and figure out how can we get our control over this now. After days of attacks from White House officials some names some not doctor Anthony felt she is saying enough is enough. Calling out Trump's top trade advisor Peter Navarro after he penned an off bad saints' bounty quote has been wrong about everything I've interacted with c'mon. If you talk to reasonable people in the White House they realized. That was a major mistake on their caught because. It doesn't do anything but reflects poorly. On them as hospitals and Florida overflow with patients the governor says students will still be allowed to returned to the classroom next month. Despite new data showing that one in three children test positive for the virus. You're parents need to have the ability to opt for the type of learning that they did they thinks importance. On Wednesday additional amusement parks in the state including Hollywood studios an app can't. Reopened to visitors and overnight NASCAR hosted the country's biggest event since the start of the pandemic. After 30000 fans getting the green light to watch the all stalled rings it's person Bristol Tennessee. And overnight we've learned a convention center in Austin, Texas will open as a field hospital for patients next week.

