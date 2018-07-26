Olympian teaches community to swim

More
This Olympic swimmer is changing the stigma associated with African Americans and swimming by empowering those in his community. ABC News' Rachel Scott reports.
4:49 | 07/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Olympian teaches community to swim

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56832822,"title":"Olympian teaches community to swim ","duration":"4:49","description":"This Olympic swimmer is changing the stigma associated with African Americans and swimming by empowering those in his community. ABC News' Rachel Scott reports.","url":"/WNN/video/olympian-teaches-community-swim-56832822","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.