Transcript for Oprah's town hall

As she's done for the last 35 years Oprah asking the questions that strike to the heart of the national conversation is this the moment. That will finally change our country. Where people recognized. Systemic racism. For the problem and be evil that it views where do we go from here and unprecedented town hall event for an unprecedented time I don't we call a moment. Quite like. This went because we find our niece Sharon and it costs us a true tipping points are believed. David don't yellow blow opening up about the emotional video he shared just this week. Everyone was supposed to be silent for an eight minutes and for the six seconds and this low. Posted it would cause I had made a mistake. Things change that things will be different when my son I went to speak to my son and I. Stacey Abrams noting that Covert nineteen an unemployment disproportionately. Affect black Americans. On top of a history of injustices leading up to does moment. It is taken over 400 years press to a math the numbers. And the allied ship. To make certain that we don't have to sit with the systems out but can build new systems that do what they should. The town hall offering a few moments of levity like this one between Oprah and Ebert to verdant do you think I can handle a couple of cost cuts where. Handle a couple of MS and their OK. Let now. Aren't out Rashad Robinson explaining that he's never seen such support. From people ball reasons and saying this we have to be asked the ratio about what we want we have to deal with the. We not eating or less just. That was built all ground and that was it is he operating exactly the way it was indeed operate we have to just wrap. If you missed it you can catch the whole thing on Oprah's FaceBook page where do we go from here continues tonight at 9 PM eastern. An own TV sent over a sneak peek including image of British challenge to the parents who want to join a movement. Our well has not Oprah's FaceBook page back our FaceBook page world news now has blowing were also having a big conversation there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.