Transcript for Everything you need to know before the Oscars

As the academy prepares to name its new best picture. 1917. Is coming in hot. San Mendez still has been an award season Dave from the Golden Globes to the Baptist sent to the producers guild awards. So it's got to be a lock and right and our hope faith is there's a mistake maybe not. Parasites making a last minute climb towards that top slot you don't Korea dark comedy is scoring big at the sag awards. And for best actor the jokers Joaquin Phoenix will be doing his happy dance on Sunday night. And on the supporting actor and actress fronts Brad Pitt a likely lock for once upon a time in Hollywood. Being active. Thumbs down. Lord terrible win for marriage story any other winners would surely be an upset this. But that is the way it is there's a chance he could have another like closer Libya Coleman shocker in the race for best actress this year. And then it. And. While Renee Zellweger should be singing her happy song and yeah. G news. Chief Damon's dream. Think he can. An option. Some last minute momentum for marriage story Scarlett Johansson could surprise us all. Scar just nominated for lead and supporting actress the first double nominee and thirteen. And for the second year in a row the academy is saying no host no problem but that doesn't mean any shortage of star power. Plus this year's best original song nominees will be performed by some names you definitely heard before one and only. It is as. A delta team AK AIG amends overturns to the Oscars stage. To report into the unknown from frozen to. Sir Elton John will perform I'm gonna love me again from rocket man. Last but certainly not least. Cindy ever rebuild performs standup Perry's. She picks up an Oscar shall be the youngest governor ever. Cynthia speaking of young talent we can expect a special performance from Billy I listen just days before Hollywood's biggest night. The academy also just announced a surprise performance from Janelle Monet. So let's look forward tale how long of the going to be. Seven hours in the gonna bleed into Waldman is now on Monday morning. Meehan Brian are hoping so we're at about we'll let you know what let you know figure aspects so we've got something special player for all of your sodomy acts on Monday morning after the Oscars. So please. Come on back on Monday. But will get back yes.

