Transcript for Oscars by the numbers

The 92 Academy Awards a night with. Two Cuban sized caps poking fun at their very flop of the film. Six point six million people are nowhere Tyco white DT is hiding his Oscar since brie Larson shared the video on it Seagram. But let's start with want. One epic. Opening number from Janelle Monet and of course of jokers did some are dancers and a high note lasting eleven show stopping second. An additional weeks year old homeless. Two superstars delivering the opening monologue the audit dated today Chris that we boat. Have hosted the Oscars before and as such an incredible demotion. How many except in speeches did it take before things got political just one. Supporting actor Brad Pitt the first winner to take the stage. The Tommy only have 45 seconds up here. Which is 45 seconds warden senate gave John Bolton this week. Okay. There were ten Nelson singing into the unknown together it. Ten different languages. That performance almost is moving as this one medic got out and but now. Dietrich and that the. At least eight different zones hilariously remixed by Mya Rudolph and Kristen wigs. Presenting the award for best not to decide. The first. Laura dirt became the first actor to win an Oscar for a Netflix bill. 1717. Years since lose yourself won the Oscar for best original song. And then taking staged a surprise performance of that solved. One reaction worth mentioning. 100%. Of the audience who gave a standing O base in. The Paris its bomb soon hope he pulled off a major upset that would best directive eight English words at the end of his speech cracking everyone up. Thank you I readers drink until next morning thank him. That's actor Joaquin Phoenix speaking for three minutes and forty seconds and best actress Renee Zellweger for three minutes in 56 seconds. But if you made a past all of that you witnessed one. Final major upset and they Oscar goes to. Harrison. Old Hollywood rallying behind the first step of after that history making night the party is still going strong this morning and Hollywood stars celebrating at their favorite after parties. And one more number for you guys from the governor's ball. Wolfgang Puck prepared 30000. Plates of food. For all of those folks that must be hungry after three and a half hours ray must. B average the drinks of plunder we have a number of gallons of alcohol. You know what I'll have to check in on that after let's bong Joon Ho's said he was content that part takes a little bit is so you're you're right it's flawed for share I think you'll appreciate it guys. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.