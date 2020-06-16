Transcript for Oscars put on hold

Her. Again you know. And whatever. It's gonna be a little while before we see Merrill back on the Oscars stage the 93 annual Academy Awards have been postponed until. April 25 20/20 one. Instead of February 28 like previously plant and. This is only the fourth time ever the awards have been put. Following the assassination of doctor Marten Luther king junior in 1968. And after president Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981. This year's Oscars were already going to be pretty different. The academy accepting all films released on streaming service it's great news for films like Netflix and fight we fight floods. And instead of the typical calendar year cut off. Nominations will be accepted for fourteen full months through the end of February. The academy releasing this statement our hope in extending the eligibility period and our award state. It's to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized. For something beyond anyone's control yeah Oscars hoping the filmmakers we use the extra time to make that next parasite. It was only four months ago that that movie made history becoming the first foreign language film to win best picture. We never imagined this ever happened we are so happy. The British academy film awards also being delayed it announced on Monday. The baptists traditionally held two weeks before the Oscars are now slated for April 11 when 21. Before any of that the Emmy Awards are also set to air on ABC September 20. The annual governor's ball which follows the awards has been canceled for the first time in history. And the TV academy is making a one million dollar donation to Colvin relief in Staten so many changes. Oh I know I just want to see everyone at third downs are now. Feeling the studio that at some stuff that you're gonna let this story are based at every infant back com well.

