Outrage over ‘The Crown’

Oscar-winner Judi Dench is calling for Netflix to add a fiction disclaimer to the popular show about the lives of the British royal family. ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally reports.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live