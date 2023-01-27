Outrage over heating bills

Rising prices are forcing customers in areas of the Western U.S. to pay as much as three times the normal rate to for natural gas. ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze has the response from angry residents.

January 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live