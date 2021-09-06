Transcript for Outrage over tax report on wealthiest Americans

We turn now to the report that many taxpayers outraged it's proof that the wealthiest Americans. They hardly any federal income taxes as a take advantage of lopsided loopholes and now. We're hearing from one of the reporters who expose that eye opening evidence. This morning a bombshell report reveals just how little the ultra rich are paying in federal income taxes Investigative Group pro public a says it obtained the returns of thousands of wealthy people. It says Amazon founder Jeff pesos paid zero dollars and federal income taxes in 2007. Even though he made three point eight billion dollars that year. He even claimed and received a 4000 dollar tax credit for his children and a 2018. Tesla founder Elon Musk also paid no federal income tax. And we looked very closely at the 25. Ultra wealthiest the top 25. And what we found is they are completely out of the tax systems a. According to pro public has calculations from 2014 at 118 musk had a true tax rate of 3.2 7%. Michael Bloomberg. One point 3%. Based Soes under 1%. And investment icon Warren Buffett's true tax rate. With zero point 1% the report says the 25 richest Americans had a true tax rate of 3.4 percent during that period. Compare that to the median American household in recent years which paid a much higher 14%. Bet seems like a deeply profoundly unfair system. Pro public a found nothing illegal the welcome billionaires is largely determined by investments not the relatively low salaries they pay themselves and the US tax system does not focus on gains from unsold stocks and real estate. This morning. Buffett declaring in a statement quote I continue to believe that the tax code should be changed substantially. Bloomberg's team saying quote what might gives to charity and pays in taxes amounts to approximately 75%. Of his annual income basis and musk have not commented on the report. Meanwhile the investigation into how pro public obtained. The ire. And the FBI is now looking into the leak. I can tell you that broadly speaking we know that there is more to be done to ensure it that corporations individuals. We're at the highest income are paying more of their fair share. A proposal from president Biden would nearly double the tax rate that wealthy Americans pay. On stocks investments but that proposal would need approval from congress.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.