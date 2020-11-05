Transcript for Overcrowding concerns on planes

Airports here in the US are seeing behind the highest number of passengers since March and now overcrowding is a concern ABC's Ann n.'s Philip a terror reports. This morning. New fallout for the airlines that he maintained a distance of at least six feet not one but two carriers under fire. After passengers posted these pictures sparking out rage over the lack of social distancing. But more likely to get in there there would be in the icu. This photo was taken by a doctor flying home after spending weeks working on the hospital front lines in New York. United Airlines flew him along with two dozen other volunteers for free promising to keep the majority of middle seats and. I'm Morse you're gonna getting on the airplane than I am about walking into the hospital. But when the team boarded their flight only 22 of the nearly 200 seats were baking it the doctor tweeting. I guess united is relaxing their social distancing policy these days. His posed going viral with other airline passengers sending out their own full flight photos. There were talking about revenue for the airlines are we talking about safety for the people because they're on to completely separate wavelengths. Among those complaints this picture of a busy American Airlines flights. The passengers saying it felt like us are deemed can show he at least six rows filled but American says it held to its promise even going above and beyond by keeping nearly three quarters of the middle seats empty. We are sitting pretty in you know roll it. Total six in a row atlas pulled back. Despite the airline's best efforts many flight attendants say they're worried. This truly has a nice coordinated by the federal government. Passengers have to Wear mouth now by social dissenting policies are inconsistent and you just hang out aren't back. How are sitting right next you. On a flight. United Airlines responded to the doctors posts saying while his flight was nearly fall. Most flights are less than 50% full and that united is limiting advanced seats election. That the airline acknowledged it cannot guarantee everyone will be seated next to an empty seat. Kenneth and Mona and as thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.