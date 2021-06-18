24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Overwhelming response for veteran in need

A 79-year-old veteran known as &lsquo;Patriotic Kenny&rsquo; has become a TikTok star as fans raised more than $100,000 for him to buy a scooter. ABC News&rsquo; Will Ganss has the details.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live