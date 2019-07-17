Transcript for Parents warn of pool danger after their daughter is electrocuted

Tragic death of a young girl in California serving as a warning to all pool owners authorities say the girl was electrocuted. After a light and her family's pool malfunctioned. Now her parents want everyone to know about it danger that is often overlooked. This morning tragedy for family near Sacramento. The most devastating phone call I've ever received nine year old MacKenzie Caylee was swimming pool when she was electrocuted. Swimming fishing camping. Made her happy and that's what her life. According to investigators a light fixture in the pool was and the process of being repaired. And was not sealed exposing MacKenzie to the current shipment didn't he think. This kind of everybody's world. She moved to light. Authorities suspect a series of circumstances had to occur at the same time from a candy to be electrocuted. But experts say it's critical that pool lights are attached properly because their could be weak spots in the fixture. The bottom pin should be inserted and have contacted the metal and the top screws should be answered all the way the first sign of any problem is a little tingle that would mean that you have a problem in that pool. Never touch that fixture turn off all the power right away people with older pools are advised to get them inspected offense you've got to pull pre 1981 and you don't know the condition of the electrical use have somebody cannot look at all of the electrical. Not just they'll pool light but also the pool parts. As for MacKenzie Stanley they're speaking out hoping other families can learn from their tragedy but we wouldn't knowing that it took. Think post. It's simple tip. Just keep your lights cooked crack course. Could have been picked. Experts say you should tack your pool lights every month to make sure that they're working properly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.