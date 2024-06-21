Pay teachers more?

A new proposal would require teachers make at least $60,000 per year. But critics claim schools have enough money, they’re just not spending it well. ABC News' Lionel Moise reports.

June 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live