Transcript for Pentagon responds to coronavirus warning

As the corona virus crisis continues to spread here in America new findings raising questions about how the trump administration responded to the outbreak an intelligence report warned of -- nineteen as early as November sources tell ABC news. This is a pandemic I felt there was a pandemic long before it was called the pandemic that was trump in late march but an ABC news investigation confirming through four sources at the national committee on medical intelligence was aware as early as November of cove in nineteen un controlled spread in China and monitoring communication and satellite images there the committee detailing how the disease could pose a serious threat to US forces in Asia. Their analysis also finding Chinese leaders knew the outbreak was out of control but opted to hide that information from foreign governments and health agencies the report vetted by intelligence military and White House officials for weeks. Before appearing in the president's daily brief in early January. When asked about the ABC news report and when he first learned about the scope of the spread trump said. So I don't know exactly but I'd like to see the information but as recently as three days ago president trump said this is came at a nowhere. Nobody would've ever thought a thing like this could have happened. And now in a rare official statement from the national center for medical intelligence colonel Shane day saying in the interest of transparency during this current public health crisis we can confirm that media reporting about the existence release of a national center for medical intelligence corona virus related product or assessments in November of 2019. Is not correct. No such NC EM I product exists. And the Pentagon also denies that this quote product or assessment on corona virus. Ever even existed Kenneth Mona thank you Andrew.

