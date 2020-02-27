Transcript for 5 people killed in brewing company shooting

Workplace Rampage in Milwaukee by people were killed when a man opened fire at the Molson course beer company officials say. Is the saddest day in the company's 165. Years in that city. This morning tragedy at a Milwaukee landmark never seen this police say an employee opened fire at the old Miller brewing headquarters. Now the Molson quartz company. Killing five coworkers before turning the gun on himself. This Miller brewing site has been part of the Miller family and part of the city of Milwaukee. For a 165. Years. And this is the saddest day. We have had. More than 1000 people were working at the sprawling beer planned Wednesday afternoon when the gunman started shooting employees were evacuated along with neighboring schools as police search more than twenty buildings on the company's campus. I was afraid for my dear life when my baby. Kim motors could easily could unified and a mother here. This worker says he walked away from the government to talk to someone else. Just seconds before the shooter pulled out the gun. If I wanted to go on to talk to disguise. Losers leave me I'd be one and guys. Noah for a fact because that would cooperated enough that quote was going. The State's lieutenant governor says this is the eleventh mass shooting in Wisconsin since 2004 we shouldn't accept this this is not the way that things should be. We should never grow comfortable in the face of these repeated tragedies all across America and especially. Right here at home there are five individuals who went to work today. And they thought they are gonna go to work. Finish their days. And returned to their balance. We didn't. And tragically they never will. The names of the victims and shooter have not been released and despite early reports about a motive police have not confirm why the shooter opened fire.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.