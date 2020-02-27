-
Now Playing: Multiple people have been killed in a mass shooting in Milwaukee
-
Now Playing: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in shooting at MillerCoors building in Milwaukee
-
Now Playing: Morehouse College student keeps HBCU legacy alive with inspiring story
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals to help you get dressed
-
Now Playing: Mom who went undercover online to expose child predators reveals identity
-
Now Playing: 2nd man arrested in connection to college student's murder
-
Now Playing: David Beckham talks about his latest venture as owner of new MLS team: Inter Miami
-
Now Playing: Gov't announces arrests of members of neo-Nazi group
-
Now Playing: How ‘Shark Tank’ millionaire was scammed out of nearly $400K
-
Now Playing: Authorities reportedly search national park for missing Idaho siblings
-
Now Playing: Twist in college admissions scandal, defendant claims FBI told mastermind to lie
-
Now Playing: 5 people killed in brewing company shooting
-
Now Playing: 6 dead, including gunman, after mass shooting at Milwaukee brewery
-
Now Playing: Winter blast sweeps Midwest, Northeast
-
Now Playing: White House details US plans in response to coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Broadway heads to Madison Square Garden
-
Now Playing: New US coronavirus case puts officials on high alert
-
Now Playing: After Epstein: Survivors in their own words
-
Now Playing: This artist makes the most realistic-looking celebrity sculptures
-
Now Playing: New information on the battle against coronavirus