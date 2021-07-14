Transcript for Pitcher still throwing heat at 82-years-old

When Phil Clemens was born at Joseph DiMaggio was batting out. 81 here and we're Jim. But now he's back get a feel he played out as a teenager I don't think I've ever miss the the time and I haven't played ball from. For five years here's all you gotta love the game at 82 years old Phil his. He's playing against guys half his age I'm probably the you want all of it not the oldest. Guy in Michigan is still playing rigor organized hard ball but fills team build Willie Lilly braves don't just thickening the out. And evidently they were short on pitching and whatever Phil is on the mound for God's sakes why they called me when the cockpit his game plan is simple. Make them hit the ball hope somebody can cancer but it seems to be working. Yeah. Yeah. Nextel Phil's biggest fan for 54 plus years is his wife. Surely I'm awful glad to see him doing something still think he can enjoy attendance is. Still in the Willie Lillie braves winning this game by the mercy rule. Yeah. After five innings of hard work from Phil when they see me and pain the next morning they say you ain't gonna do this again married until says it's all about that old could use it or lose it rule my wife says Ivins. Saying that I'm gonna quit for fifty some years I don't think you know I want intentionally everything can't. That's what we're here Feyerick. Giving up his favorite past time. Strike that. Phil plays in the men's senior baseball league World Series in Arizona every year he says playing in these summer leagues like the games we just saw playing. That's just something he does to stay in shape for the big shout Arizona eight guys. I use it or lose that I let him do what does enjoy Adams Catholic kids play and they don't. Care. But adults feel like no we can't play it of course we can. And I think the real ace there's his wife yes cheered her mind. What a cheerleader shows that unit for 54 years you better at it down right now now recruiting players for a softball team. I'm calling and Jerome but.

