-
Now Playing: How COVID-19 is impacting the economy
-
Now Playing: ‘Super Tuesday’ part 2
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus contradictions
-
Now Playing: Italy on lockdown
-
Now Playing: Plan to boost the economy
-
Now Playing: Price Harry and Duchess Meghan reunited with the rest of the royal family
-
Now Playing: Take a look inside this year’s New York Toy Fair
-
Now Playing: Virus’ spread impacts everyday life
-
Now Playing: Democratic debate chaos
-
Now Playing: Whales surprise kayakers
-
Now Playing: Attack of the tumbleweeds
-
Now Playing: CDC issues coronavirus warning
-
Now Playing: Democratic debate fallout
-
Now Playing: Democrats debate Wednesday night
-
Now Playing: William Barr stepping down?
-
Now Playing: Alleged target of a baby-stealing scheme speaks out
-
Now Playing: Teacher donates her kidney to her colleague
-
Now Playing: Police say popular sex therapist was murdered
-
Now Playing: 14 American cruise ship passengers being treated stateside for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Rembrandt painting hidden in plain sight