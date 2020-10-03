Transcript for Plan to boost the economy

More congressional caution in wake of the corona virus spread in the states several Republican lawmakers some the president recently spent time with our self quarantining none are showing symptoms but all came in contact with someone who has tested positive. The White House says the president is not personally worried about his own potential exposure to the virus and has not been tested. He's as he and sanitize your all the time so. He's not concerned about this it out but there was worry on Wall Street. The market meltdown Monday following uncertainty over the outbreak. The Dow falling more than 2000 points within minutes of opening Monday stocks halted after plummeting 7% hitting so called circuit breakers safety mechanisms meant to pause trading in the event of a major selloff the effect of this fires is very broad based and doing a lot of damage to. The broader economy the president promising major economic plans to deal with the free fall. We're going to be meeting with house Republicans Mitch McConnell and everybody. And discussing a possible payroll tax. Cut or relief substantial relief. Meanwhile off the California coast the grand princess cruise ship finally slipping under the Golden Gate Bridge docking in Oakland. More tents and ambulances lined up. Nearly two dozen onboard testing positive for the virus ambulances rushing the sick to the hospital but it could be another day before everyone gets off. And officials still urging vulnerable Americans to avoid the high seas. An individual. Who has an underlying conditions particularly in elderly person that has underlying condition I would recommend strongly that they do not go on a cruise ship. And HHS secretary Alec Cesar was pressed on reporting the number of people that have been tested for corona virus here in America says he can't. Give those numbers because most of those tests are done by hospitals and private labs in those numbers have not been shared. With the CDC Trevor during Andrew diverted Washington Andrew thank you.

