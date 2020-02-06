Transcript for Plan to bridge the national divide

Congress member Karen bass thank you so much for joining us in the Rose Garden Monday the president declared himself a law and order president. As he threatened to use military force to quell the violence at protests. What is your reaction to his remarks and his walk to Saint John church. Well I think his remarks were very sad I mean it's like the least of their community that the country needed right now we need someone who can heal the nation she'll look painful wound. And bring the country together not divided country that statement was typical but it was Jerry devices. And what can you tell us about legislative solutions being proposed right now by the Congressional Black Caucus. We are developing at legislated. Package and at the center of the package is really passing legislation. That allows communities to hold police accountable so for example. The police officer that murdered George Floyd he was fired now he wasn't arrested Ali had to do was move a few miles away and he can continue to work. Police officer even though he had numerous complaints against him and had been involved an officer involved shootings. And congress member noticed the proposed bill also addressed choke holds. We've seen similar bills come and go in the past particularly house bill federally banning chokehold. After the 2015 death of Eric Gardner police custody how are things going to be different this time. Well you know I think we're at an incredible moment inflection within our country. This is amoral moment and I think that outraged. Has been sadly disturbed his sleep. Around our country my Brady's. The level of concern to the point where people will be willing to look through legislation I think we're in a different moment. And your percent parts of Los Angeles which is under a twelve hour curfew right now what do you what the nation to know about your community. Well. I want. The world since it. Los Angeles is a wonderful place I am very sadden. Those islands but I'm inspired by the involvement. It is an absolute rainbow matter affected meat parts of Los Angeles. They're very few African Americans so. One of the things that in protest one of the things that you've seen around our country is that people of every color and turned out. The violence is unfortunate but one thing I want to make sure it doesn't happen. Is that African Americans as a whole blamed for violence that is not being done by them. I've seen people sprayed graffiti. Twice matter who are not African American and I don't condone the violence what I do you don't congratulated. Promote. Is he purchases nation peaceful protests. And lastly congress member what does America look like a week from now or even a month from now when I. Oh this is that we have begun healing in our communities and it our nation. And it's not the president that can lead our nation. I certainly hope that other leaders members of congress myself and other people. Are able to slowly from the leadership boarding that we deal now and promote peace promote unity and promote solutions to the longstanding problem. A police peace. Our thanks to congress member bass and there. It's important also to note that. Some of these members of the CBC or civil rights leaders.

