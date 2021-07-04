Transcript for Pole-dancing pastor

Good morning high speed against DC. Diane Martin's Sunday services look a little different than her weekday workouts. Site cook. That intro lesson. And I was just Dunlop immediately pastor Martan moved by the holy spirit well. Vertical gymnastics basically. And now she jokingly calls herself the pole dancing pastor it was. A healthy ways a healthy approach to to healing. From the stresses of ministering when she first found a sport eleven years ago the reaction from her church at the time. I have been called a harmless some of them actually. Asked to meet to take them magnets off the side of my car. When I pulled into town so that I could keep it hidden. Pastor Martin pushed past receptions and judgment finding a new community of faith god didn't fund call me. To the ministry. When I discovered coal. In human beings. Changing churches at my current shirts days are. I'm thrilled we're fair they're proud of and they love it and undergoing another conversion from student to instructor. Working with her studios ordered to help shed misconceptions and stigma people think. That we come in here and we're all just like taking off are clothed but in reality. You are risking your full body lay up off the ground multiple types throughout the entire class so before you dismissed hole as not a sport or die and as not a pastor. Remember a day. It's become live. Preconceived ideas of what someone who does poll it is they come with preconceived ideas. Of what a pastor is light and it kind of explodes both of those ideas. And gets them to maybe look at things a little bit different way. Kate just to drive home the -- lettuce isn't involved here pulls Ford is currently in the observation period with the International Olympic Committee. And could potentially become an actual event as soon as 20/20 four at the summer games in Paris C guys. All right well thank you for that.

