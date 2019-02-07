Transcript for Poll shows support for Joe Biden is slipping

Turn out to the presidential race and new trouble for former VP Joseph Biden a poll out this morning. Shows his support is slipping and it comes as a son hunter opens up about his own personal struggles. Hunter Biden is. This morning a new poll taken after last week's democratic debate shows former vice president Joseph Biden's lead shrinking with only 2.2 percent. Down 10% since may. Pamela Harris in the spotlight after confronting Biden about race skyrocketing into second place. Elizabeth Warren not far behind dresses and it does. And new financial numbers show people who did you edged gaining momentum among donors. The South Bend mayor seemed saying it raised nearly 25 million dollars in the last three months triple what his campaign raised in the first quarter. This all comes as Joseph Biden's son hunter gets candid and a new interview with The New Yorker. The 49 year old is revealing his struggle with drugs and alcohol. Hunter shares multiple harrowing experiences from. Trying to smoke crack by stuffing it into a cigarette to getting dish charge from the naval reserves after testing positive for cocaine. To having a gun pointed at its head while trying to buy drugs in a homeless encampment. There's addiction and every family he told The New Yorker I was in that darkness I was in that tunnel it's a never ending tunnel. You don't get rid of it you figure out how to deal with it he. Told his dad that he was okayed when he went in when he wasn't. And it took his father you know taking a suburban and a very small Secret Service detail to his apartment literally knock on his store. And say son you know. You know I needed to get help hunter says he relapsed after the death of his older brother Bo back in 2015. Soon after he also struck up a brief romantic relationship with -- widow telling the magazine we were sharing a very specific grief. And there's also also the matter of hunter Biden's business dealings allegations that he leveraged his father's name to win business in Ukraine and China. Fight and denying since claims.

