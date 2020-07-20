Portland protests

More
The mayor is demanding federal troops leave the city as some top members of Congress demand an investigation. ABC’s Megan Tevrizian reports
2:07 | 07/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Portland protests

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:07","description":"The mayor is demanding federal troops leave the city as some top members of Congress demand an investigation. ABC’s Megan Tevrizian reports","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"71875080","title":"Portland protests","url":"/WNN/video/portland-protests-71875080"}