Transcript for Predators targeting girls during remote learning

This morning a warning to parents with kids at home learning remotely after two girls were abducted by nanny did met online. The first in North Carolina involving a fourteen year old. We found out that that miss Childress is using her school computers. To texting use these different platforms that takes the perpetrators are mr. William. Ice police say 38 year old William ice abducted the teen. Taking her 700 miles Arkansas before authorities finally caught up with him over the weekend. We felt like the more information that we give out about he elm. That the more danger wooed college to Savannah. When confronted by police and they say iced opened fire critically wounding one officer before turning the gun on himself. The teen was not harmed. I'm just glad she's found. Coming year the entire community all came together looking for meanwhile northeast of Orlando Florida deputies being hailed a hero after rescuing a thirteen year old tracking her down at a motel her. Police body camera video showing the deputy locking in on 22 year old Tyler Thompson short lists. When the deputy arrived the teenager ran into his arms giving him a hug put up there. For you heard it all. And I've heard all. Well I heard she noticed I was a deputy and she came running into my arms because she knew that she had been saved a. Authorities say Williams to demand. DT. Carolina was also top EG ten other juvenile online. And all of them were in school she lacks class.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.