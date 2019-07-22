Transcript for President says he'll vouch for A$AP Rocky

A staff rocky for music videos alongside Rihanna to the subject of international negotiations. The Grammy nominated artist under investigation and in jail since this June 30 altercation in Stockholm. As shown in this video obtained by TMZ. Although he still hasn't been charged president trump speaking to the prime minister on the phone this weekend tweeting afterward. He assured me that American citizen a sap rocking it will be treated fairly. Likewise I assured him that asap was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail. Many saying that offer feels out of temple and a criminal justice system that doesn't even offer bail. The Swedish prime minister's Press Secretary saying in a statement the government cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings. A sap who's behind bars along with two of his back up dancers posting this video on answer Graham allegedly showing the moments leading up to that fight. Two men who had not been arrested appear to fall of the artist and his group throwing headphones that the musician's body guard. A sap whose real name is working Myers maintaining he acted in self defense. We want to plates. And rapper G easy posting audience Graham referencing his own arrest last year in Sweden. When he paid a fine and was released after day and a half shown in this video obtained by TMC. The difference between me and Iraqis treatment and process in Sweden brings to mind two concepts that disgusting league go hand in hand. White privilege and systematic racism. Other celebs tweeting their support like Sean Mendez and Jada Pinkett Smith. And Tyler their creator vowing to never toward bear saying. No more Sweden for me ever. And Justin Bieber getting political tweeting to the president I want my friend out appreciate you trying to help and the while you're out it can you also let those kids out of cages. President trump tweeting over the weekend that he said that he and Sweden's prime minister agreed to talk again within 48 hours of prime minister to stating that saying. Follow up conversations may take place but nothing has been playing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.