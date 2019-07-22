-
Now Playing: Trump is stepping up for A$AP Rocky to be released
-
Now Playing: Rapper ASAP Rocky must remain behind bars: Swedish authorities
-
Now Playing: President says he'll vouch for A$AP Rocky
-
Now Playing: Saying goodbye to Mad magazine
-
Now Playing: Cardio dance party latest fitness fad
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' week 9 recap
-
Now Playing: Amazon Prime Day tips
-
Now Playing: US Open ballperson tryouts
-
Now Playing: Nationwide immigration raids expected
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm nears Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Cancer survivors' share incredible journey
-
Now Playing: Extreme weather targets Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Highlights from the 2019 ESPYs
-
Now Playing: An instant fix for insomniacs?
-
Now Playing: Alex Acosta under fire
-
Now Playing: Black teen allegedly killed for playing rap music
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' week 8 recap
-
Now Playing: Vicki Golden makes history
-
Now Playing: Strong and deadly holiday storms rip through several states
-
Now Playing: Southern California in state of emergency after quake