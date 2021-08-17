Transcript for President Joe Biden defends troop withdrawal

This morning president biting conceding the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan unfolded faster than anticipated. But the president insisting he remains squarely behind his decision to withdraw American troops. That there was never a good time to withdraw. US forces the truth there is this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated. Might in saying he Beers responsibility for the crisis. While pointing a finger at the Afghan forces and leaders for the Taliban's rapid advance. And president of the United States America. The buck stops with me Missouri I believe. To my core. It is wrong to order American troops. To step up and Afghanistan's who. Armed forces would not. The president also blaming the trump administration which negotiated the deal to pull troops out of Afghanistan. It was only. A coal reality. Breather following through on the agreement. To withdraw our forces or escalating the conflict. And sending thousands more American troops back into combat in Afghanistan lurching. Into the third decade of conflict. This morning few Democrats have rushed to defend the Biden administration. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement come ending the president's. For his strong leadership an exceptional focus meanwhile Republicans are slamming Biden for the chaotic brought out including congressman Michael walls. A combat decorated veteran who served in Afghanistan with a special forces. Every American should be buried there are just lassie as a result this right let's. Withdraw. Minority leader Mitch McConnell placing the brunt of the current situation on body. But guess everyone's advice including the president the Clark wrote that all military. He decided. To withdraw and withdraw rapidly. What we're saying is that on mitigated disaster. As Diane all the reputation. Of the United States of America. And congressman McCain's anger with those warning. When you see people falling off embassies seventeen aircraft. When you see more and more troops having to go in against the crush Taliban and it will be enough candidates and the Taliban. This is gonna make Saigon look like Disney World and Paris. In a statement Monday former president tribes had been biding should resign in disgrace over the situation in Afghanistan. Caylee. Alex thank you.

