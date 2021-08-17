-
Now Playing: Afghanistan under Taliban control: Where do we go from here?
-
Now Playing: Zoo handler survives gator attack
-
Now Playing: Tesla's Autopilot systems subject of new government investigation
-
Now Playing: Taliban tries to calm nerves with new announcement
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Fred heads north after making landfall
-
Now Playing: White House expected to recommend booster shots for 'most Americans'
-
Now Playing: Pentagon press secretary on US evacuations in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Utah zoo handler attacked by alligator
-
Now Playing: Biden defends decision to end US war in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Fate of Afghan women in question
-
Now Playing: Grieving woman turns to Twitter and gets unexpected result
-
Now Playing: As Afghanistan devolves into chaos, nationals try desperately to flee their homeland
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: Taliban takeover leaves an uncertain future in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Investigative reporter: US leaders knew about ‘fundamental flaws'
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: Former defense contractor: Withdrawal ‘a massive mistake'
-
Now Playing: Some Afghans lucky to escape as others are left behind