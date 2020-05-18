Transcript for Former President Obama takes aim at successor

Return out of president trop and former President Obama taking new shots at each other. And what could be a preview of the weeks and months ahead ABC's outs for shaped reports. This morning the new war of words between president trump and former President Obama ramping up. More than anything bring this band member gets fully finally torn back the curtain on the idea of so many of the folks in charge. Know what their door. A lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge. During virtual commencement addresses this weekend the former president slammed the current administration's response of the corona virus doing what feels good. What's convenient what's easy. That's a little kids like. Unfortunately a lot of so called grown ups including some with fancy titles important jobs still think that work. Which is why things are so screwed up. President trump was asked to respond. It was an incompetent president that's all I can say Leslie and Scott but it. Just last week former President Obama blasted the crop administration during a call with former staffers which was leaked to the media there spared. Salute. There's. Meanwhile president trump is pushing without evidence claims that it was President Obama who was behind the Russia investigation. Trump even quitting the term Obama gates. This was all Obama this was rule. Biden these people will corrupt the whole thing was corrupt and we caught them. Of course all this only intensified as we get closer to the November election but this week president trump is traveling to the crucial battleground state of Michigan. He's expected to toward deep into leader assembly plant at fort on Thursday. Can it Mona. Alex thank you.

