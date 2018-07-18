Transcript for President Trump backtracks on Russia comments

Good Wednesday morning everyone we begin with president trump reversing course now claiming he misspoke that news conference with Vladimir Putin yeah the president's retreat comes after he was slammed by both parties for appearing to side with Vuitton. Over US intelligence officials of the president said it all came down to one word that he got wrong. But he's not saying why took more than 24 hours and two interviews. Before he attempted to clarify his remarks. And last night he appeared to shift the blame for the backlash to eating that his meeting with Vladimir Putin was a great success. Except in the fake news media ABC's Kenneth Oden joins us from Washington with more on that good morning Kenneth. Good morning guys this the walk back being heard around the world. But they're still confusion this morning about whether or not it president trump truly believes US intelligence about Russian meddling. Yes this morning new. Upstate district of the life a much needed intelligence at. Erica after that interest the moment sources shedding some light on what led the president to back track. But his answer in Helsinki by a Russian election meddling I have president Putin's. He just said it's not Russian. I will say this I don't see any reason why it would be reading from prepared remarks trump said he misspoke I Santoro ordered set up morning. This engine and then I don't see any reason why it wouldn't pay Russia ABC news who have learned the president came up with that clarification and after a bipartisan condemnation. As he appeared to sigh with butter proven over the US intelligence community. The Russians. Need to know that there are a lot of us. Who fully understand what happened in 26. And it really better not happen again and warning if. On the trump walked back I don't accept the president's comments today. He wanted to make those comments he should and at the strength. To make him in front of Vladimir Putin but the attempt to clean up muddied even more when trump said he except Russia interfered but others may also be to blame. But he. Other people also. It's a lot of people out there. There was no collusion. At all. Democrats are now fired up more than ever demanding top trump officials. And even the US translator inside that from Putin meeting testify in front of congress about what was discussed. Dining can this Kenneth not live from DC forest thank you.

