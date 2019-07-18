Transcript for President Trump steps up attacks on four congresswomen

Now to president trump stepping up his attacks on four minority congresswoman after saying they should go back to their countries. Last night he held his first campaign rally since the fire storm over his racist weak and he focused on the one congresswoman who was born in Somalia. Prompting the crowd to start Channing send her back. At his campaign rally in North Carolina president trump stepping up his attacks on four democratic congresswoman. Angela moon. A. The crowd breaking into a chant of send herb back. Referring to Minnesota congresswoman ill on Omar an American citizen who immigrated from Somalia as a child. It comes just three days after the president's races tweet calling on before lawmakers to go back to the countries they originally came from. Even though Omar is the only one of the four not born in the United States they. And now watch I'll go back and I don't sir that was so controversial. Sir. I'm just saying it's their choice they can come back when they were wrong. I did they don't love our country. Overnight Omar responded by invoking Mya Angelou tweeting you may shoot me with your words you make cut me with your rights you may kill me with your hate illness but still like air Al writes what trump supporters after a rally told our Terry Moran. The residents tweet was about patriotism. And not race baiting. They did what he said was racist. Not help engineers that design the American bottom of their world wide. Tornado the storm go back to your own country. Did they would they was returned to their beliefs not their total. Meanwhile back on Capitol Hill the house has rejected a taxes democrats' effort to impeach the president. Leading Democrats say they're waiting to hear former special counsel Robert Moeller Sus Simonyi first before deciding to take any action. Mueller will answer questions from lawmakers one week from today about his investigation into the trump campaign and Russian meddling in the election. And one other development from Washington the house has voted to hold the attorney general and the commerce secretary and criminal contempt of congress. For blocking an investigation into the census. Commerce secretary Wilbur Ross called it silly political theater.

