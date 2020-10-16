Transcript for Presidential candidates in dueling town halls

In a campaign first president try and Joseph Biden taking questions in dueling town hall events what would your administration do. In terms following the science we missed enormous opportunities. And kept saying things that weren't true hide your opinion changed on the importance of mask wearing. No because I was okay with the masks I was good with it but I've heard many different stories and masks the president saying he can't remember he was tested corona virus on the day of the first presidential debate. He tested positive two days later. They did you ticket. David it. US and doctor that you be a perfect answer yes. They take a test and I believe that I go about their legacy digit trump defended his response to the pandemic we have done an amazing job. And it's rounded the corner and we have the vaccines dumbing. The president also seemed to confirm and downplay a New York Times report. That he's 400 million dollars in debt he. 400 million dollars compared to the assets that I have. All of these great properties all over the world through it was a scary right not quite understanding he would 400 million dollars isn't my biggest office buildings but are you do you are you confirming that yes they do hope. Some 400 billion dollars and is that it's a tiny percentage of my net worth about five like yeah. This is the. And this morning trump is facing backlash for refusing to dis about a conspiracy theory Q and on I know nothing about shoot me. Certainly you believe but what you tell me this is necessarily make it. As for abiding he was pressed on his support for the 1994 crime bill for now widely blamed for sending a disproportionate number of black men to prison. I didn't defended some aspects of the bill but also called it a mistake the mistake came. In terms of what the states did local. What we did federally we said who is about and you remember George is all about the same time for the same crime. Meanwhile if president trump Supreme Court nominee days away from her likely confirmation. Item left the door open to eventually increasing the number of justices. Otherwise known as packing the courts I'm not a fan of them say I depends on how this turns out. Not how we wins but how it's handled the don't voters have a right to know where they do have a right to know understand and I have a right to know our stamp before they vote. See you'll come out with a clear position before Election Day yes depending on how they handled this in the meantime two people. Well connected with senator comma here is his team have tested positive for covad. Forcing her to cancel campaign stops through Sunday. An estimated eighteen million votes have already been cast as early voting smashes records across the country. This line wrapping around a polling place in Raleigh, North Carolina. Where election officials say 11%. Of the State's voters cast their ballot yesterday alone and in Georgia a new challenge for election officials that they are now responding to a coded outbreak at a facility that stores voting machines and other pull equipment. Thirteen workers have tested positive. Voters will get one more chance to see Tron and Biden debate that's next Thursday and Nash bell Bonner Elizabeth thank you.

