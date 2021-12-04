Transcript for Prince Philip funeral to be held Saturday

This morning Prince Harry reportedly back in brain after the death of his grandfather. Gary has not been to England for more than a year having left his royal duties to move to California with dutchess mega Markel. Gary now preparing to see his family for the first time since that bombshell interview with Oprah. Where the couple alleged concerns within the palace about how dark their son's skin might be a balance. How dark your baby Disco. Potentially in what that would mean her look like cool. Gary will be at prince phillips' funeral without meg and who was pregnant has been advised by doctors not to travel now many are left wondering if Phillips death. We'll help heal the royal family rift princes William and Harry will reportedly walked behind Phillips casket similar to how the duke walked with his grandsons. Behind their mother Diana's casket more than twenty years ago. The funeral for the 99 year old Philip will be held Saturday. According to Kobe restrictions in England he Arenas quarantines for five days after his arrival. Whether or not there is also an opportunity to have any phase perhaps more difficult conversations about some of the other things that have been getting on in the disagreements. I think remains to be seen because it carries quarantining may not be able speak with deep pass and. This morning the royal family is gathering around the queen including her son Prince Andrew who is kept out of the public eye amid controversy over his friendship. With the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The queen as you would expect is incredibly stoic. Some. She described. His policy has a miracle. But then and and she's. Concentration I think some way that I would put it there's she describes as this this having left a huge void. In her life. We. The founding of months of the political explosive. Rallying runs an actual group that with. To support what. Due to go that restrictions only thirty people attend Phillips funeral but it will rebroadcast ABC news coverage will begin Saturday morning at 930. AM eastern.

