Transcript for Professor shares his love of physics

Today's the last day of the semester at Tidewater community college in Virginia Beach but that's not what has the campus but if this. Veteran professor David Wright sharing his love of physics with his students. This video of this administration doesn't fall semester is hitting a nerve with millions of people. After 45 years at the school he's as enthusiastic. As ever setting a fire to teach about convection. Or. Lying on a bed of nails don't job good. Jumping on a pogo stick. Using a skate board in the home. I. To teach students about one of Newton's laws of motion he rolls a sixteen pound bowling ball did show that an object in motion stays in motion. Best friend Erica church in key air Brothers seen here with professor right. Took the videos church and never expected her post to go viral she tells GMA it Jose if you love what you do it'll radiate to other people. About his new found fame the 69 year old father of four and grandfather of seven has a similar message he says quote. You should be really passionate and what you're doing and I hope I serve as an example of that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.