Transcript for Proposed immigration rule changes

Tuesday morning everyone we begin with a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration the trump administration announcing a restrictive new rule. That could deny green cards to hundreds of thousands of people for being too for. The new policy limits who is allowed to legally enter and stay in the United States based on his or her need for public assistance. It is he's one of course our Abbie has the details from Washington good morning Mona. Good morning Kenneth and good morning huge NA the president has long pushed for this Mary bass immigration system and expressed frustration. About people coming from countries that he described involve or terms on this new rule will allow him to do just that. The White House announcing its latest crackdown on immigration. This time the sweeping new changes targeting immigrants legally in the United States throughout our history. Self reliance has been a core principle in America. Starting in October the trump administration's new public charge rule would make it harder for immigrants who receive or even qualify to receive certain government benefits. Like Medicaid food stamps or government housing assistance to receive a green card which will now screen and more effectively. Four though. The possibility that people may become dependent on the government in the future. Acting director of US citizenship and immigration services ten to two Nellie explain the rule has been around for some time but we'll now have a quote. More meaningful effect is that sense it. Give us your tired your poor still operate. The United States well I'm certainly not prepared to take anything down off the statue of liberty. Over half a million people annually apply for green cards and now the large majority are at risk of being denied under these new standards. The new regulations will not applied to asylum seekers or refugees the attorneys general of California and New York along with immigration advocacy groups. I've already vowed to seal any several planes when he democratic candidates like Julian Castro. Say this unfairly targets of lower income immigrants particularly. Of color Castro on MSNBC. It's one consistent show. Of a president who is a racist and basically wants a whiter wealthier nations. And this new public charge rule could have a major impact on the country's economy for example. It can't get make a destabilizing effect for several major industries including construction. Hospitality and food services and it can also really impact health and education services named Kenneth. And a major legal challenge is expected Mona. Thank you.

