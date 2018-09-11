Transcript for Protesters demand protection for Russia investigation

We're back with protests demanding protection for special counsel Robert Mueller is Russia investigation. The protests were sparked by the firing of attorney general Jeff Sessions is firing leaves the future of the investigation in doubt. That's because the acting attorney general now overseeing the case has heavily criticizing investigation and now we're learning more about his past. Multiple sources tell ABC news the acting attorney general met Whitaker will not recuse himself from overseeing the Russian investigation. As it looks into potential coordination between Russia and the president's campaign president appointed would occur after the firing of Jeff Sessions one day after the mid term elections. Last night House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi criticized the department saying Whitaker should not be overseeing the investigation because he has not been confirmed by the senate. I don't say is constitutional crisis quite yet but it's a perilous time should the president go to. That was insane hour our mall or something like that the B Morse this is a very important moment. Before joining the trump administration last fall Whitacre made his views on that investigation. Pretty clear truth is there was no collusion. With the Russians and the trump campaign and hears Whitaker whether the president obstructed justice. There is no crumbled structured just a short should be heard here this just of the evidence is if we know reasonable prosecutor bring a case. On what we know right now. What occurs now the acting attorney general until a permanent replacement is confirmed. He could be on the job until next summer according to ABC's Jonathan Karl. Federal law called the vacancies act Whitaker can remain the acting attorney general for up to seven months and he is running the department at a critical time. ABC news has learned that special counsel Robert Mueller is in the process of writing his final report. As acting attorney general would occur would decide whether that final report is made public. The president's short list of candidates for attorney general could come from Trump's inner circle they include Whitaker himself Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Chris Christie. Now an ABC news contributor who ran the trump transitioned during the campaign. And we've learned more about what a crisp pass he once sat on the board of Florida marketing company which the FTC called. A scan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.