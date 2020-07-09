Transcript for Protests in Rochester, New York and Portland, Oregon

We turn out to demonstrations demanding police reformer across this country city officials and Rochester New York. Are announcing changes at their police department including the re directing a funds. Meanwhile church volunteers the senior citizens are hitting the streets hoping to keep the peace. Overnight more than 1000 people Rochester New York. The Pentagon Robert Willis who can't us. Peacefully protesting the death the dangle crude. A black man who died after an encounter with police among the crowd fifty volunteer church elders serving as a buffer between protesters and police. But better reason to make the sacrifice them for you. We have let us. In these moving it across the nation. But they've long protests coming asked the circumstances surrounding Peru's death based new scrutiny. Got a comment. On the grounds. A body camera captured the incident back in March police say prude was combative spitting on them and claiming to have the court a virus. The officers put a hood over his head and pinned his neck to the ground. He died of the hospital several days later. The medical examiner called his death a homicide ruling pru die from complications of a pick CI and the setting a physical restraint excited delirium. In PCP. Seven officers involved have been suspended the State's attorney general now says the grand jury will decide whether the officers will police charges. The video. I understand is very disturbing. Is very distant it. Breaks my heart as well. What we have to follow. The process. This city is already announcing a number please reforms the mayor says the department's crisis intervention team and its budget will be moved to the city's department of youth and recreation services. And according to the police chief the department's changing our officers respond to mental health calls. We are looking at ways to. Re imagine policing surrounding. That's a half. On the other side of the country more protests in Portland ore again. The demonstrations initially sparked in the wake of George four's death more than 100 days ago. Over the weekend dramatic video showing a protestor on fire as police to clear awry it. And now Jacob Blake the man shot seven times in the back by a police officer Kenosha Wisconsin. Is sharing this message from his hospital bed. Barriers to breed her sleep. And move from side to side hers he. Please I'm telling you changed our lives out there you stick together. Back in Rochester the prudent family says they support the attorney general's order four grand jury. They say it's very concerning that it took six months.

