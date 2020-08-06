Transcript for New push to defund police

As thousands march in cities from Los Angeles. To Washington DC. Taking a stance against police brutality the City Council in Minneapolis is announcing. The intent to dis mantle the city's police force. If they aren't city's toxic releases at the Minneapolis. Police department. At least they as we know it. Their plan is to and the police department through a budgetary process over the next year. Diverting those funds toward a community based public safety model. I'm an urge you to not give one moment of silence because it is your voice. It's your fight that it's got us to this point so not one moment of silence but those who have got. Earlier protesters booed mayor Jacob Frye after he said he does not support abolishing the police force. And four officers from the city's third precinct are facing murder charges in connection with George Floyd's death according to the Minneapolis star Tribune. That precincts served as a playground for renegade cops saying that between 2007 and 2017. The city paid out two point one million dollars to settle misconduct lawsuits involving officers at the third precinct. And now even more fallout and other police departments in Saint Louis this security camera showing an officer or getting an unarmed black man with an unmarked patrol car. One officer has been suspended. Two others are on leave the police and the FBI are investigating. And in Virginia a police officer is charged with assault. After this finally take down of a black man caught on police body camera and in Washington today house Democrats will unveil legislation. Aimed at reforming policing policies the bill is expected to impose new conditions on funding for law enforcement. And make it easier to prosecute police officers in civil court for misconduct in the meantime the nationwide push for dismantling police departments is gaining traction. Near the White House protesters out of the words to from the police to a mural originally commissioned by the department of public works to read black lives matter DC's mayor declined to say whether those words will be removed Willis not a part of the mural and we certainly encourage expression. But we are using the city streets for city art. New York City mayor build a blind zeal has announced a list of reforms for the NYPD including shifting funds away from the department used in social services. In Los Angeles brutal criticism from the police union which is now questioning the mayor's mental health. After he announced plans to cut the LE PD's budget. Berger wants me. Very well. It's. Analysts and her worries. You hear me say. Other critics say de funding the police is simply absurd if you're concerned about needing to reform different police departments are law enforcement. Agency don't do that by slashing budgets. It makes no sense to me I think it's a very. Political statement to make but it does not protect our communities at the end of the day. As a debate intensifies Seattle's mayor has also announced she'll exam the police department's budget. To re prioritize spending.

