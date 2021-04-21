Transcript for Push for police reform following Chauvin guilty verdict

Closer now to the push for police reform across the country toward Floyd's family says the verdict in the show when trial. Is only the first step in a long fight for change ABC's I could job she is in Minneapolis with a closer look. At the proposal congress is considering hike good morning. Good morning Mona now that the trial is over at the question this morning is what will happen to the legacy of George Floyd what about the movement. His death sparked them. Will that bring about any real change. As the trial over the death of George Floyd comes to a close questions this morning about the bill that bears his name. Overnight Democrats renewing their push for congress to pass the George Floyd justice and policing act. The built originally introduced last year would ban choke holds and no knock warrants mandate that deadly force to be used only as a last resort. Instead of a national registry for police misconduct. The bill passed the Democrat led house but Republicans have blocked it in the senate. They're complain about this act is that the bill. Would weaken law enforcement and put officers at risk but this clearly is something that the White House stands firmly behind the question is whether. There is a political appetite to move this. Out of Capitol Hill out of the house frankly with downward Democrats control the house and and into law to get on the president's desk. Floyd family's attorney Ben Crump expressing his hope for the bill during the cold. President Biden just after the verdict was read. Probably this is normal marital for the Georgia Florida justice the sooner they didn't have every right. MO yeah. The president and vice president addressing the legislation last night. This bill would hold some law enforcement accountable. And help build trust. Between law enforcement. And our communities. This bill is part. Of George Floyd's legacy not as a panacea for every problem. But as a start. But it shouldn't take a whole years to get this done we're gonna continue to fight for the past is adjourned for justice and policing act. So we can I can sign into law as quickly as possible means more to do. Now despite the renewed calls for legislation the bill faces an uphill battle on Capitol Hill. Really the support of every single Democrat. Including ten Republicans Mona. I did not she thank you.

