Transcript for Questions grow after firing of State Department watchdog

And we're back now would new details about the investigation into secretary of state Mike Pompeo. And the firing of the state department's watchdog top Republicans are asking for an explanation ABC's out for Shea reports. This morning president trump is defending the firing of State Department inspector general Steve Winick. Who was investigating secretary of state Mike Pompeo I was. Happy to do it might care requested that I do it. According to congressman Elliot Ingle head of house foreign affairs committee Winick was investigating Pompeo is declaration of an emergency less made to sell arms to Saudi Arabia. Bypassing congress clinic was also investigating pump news use of a staffer to run personal errands like dog walking and picking up dry cleaning. Maybe he's negotiating wins Kim Jung on. Okay about nuclear weapons so that you say please could you walked like the Hulk. You might walking my dog could you know what I'd rather have them on the phone with some world leader than have him washed dishes because maybe has wife isn't there. Pompeo tells the Washington Post he was unaware of the investigation saying. It was not possible that this decision was based on any effort to retaliate. Because I simply don't know I'm not brief from these investigations. Pompeo says he fired clinic because he wasn't happy with his performance meanwhile this morning in a surprise move. Attorney general William Barr appears to be breaking ranks would president trump when it comes to investigating and prosecuting former president Barack Obama and former vice president Joseph Biden. As long as I'm attorney general criminal justice system will not be used. Four partisan political lands the president has suggested without evidence. That Obama in bite and broke the law during the Russian investigation Obama game. It's been going on for a long time bar now declaring he does not see any evidence to justify a criminal investigation. The president saying he surprised by Barr's decision. I think it's just a continuation of a double standard but our didn't completely rejects tax claim but said. Not every abuse of power no matter how outrageous. Is a federal crime. Kenneth and Mona all right how experts say there I think you.

