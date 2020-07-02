Transcript for New questions about Iowa caucus results

We turn now to the race for 20/20 anew questions about the Iowa caucus results those questions are being raised even though 100%. Of precincts are now reporting meanwhile the candidates are focusing on ten night's big debate in New Hampshire ABC's an -- Qatar has the latest from the campaign trail and now that's good morning. Good morning Kenneth an island event after all the confusion in Iowa the democratic candidates are now turning their focus to New Hampshire and hoping tonight's debate can give them a boost. Overnight the gene leading democratic candidates trying to move past I'll walk. Bernie Sanders in key booted judge appearing in separate town halls on CNN. We've got enough for the higher walked argued we should. Move on to New Hampshire I also know that were New Hampshire now that we got to look ahead. With a 100% of precincts reporting they're still no clear front runner in the Hawkeye State. Who did you agents Sanders only 110 of a percentage point apart. And both declaring victory DNC chairman Tom Perez now calling for re Candace of Iowa and telling MSNBC's. I want to make sure that every Iowa voter knows that the vote was counted and that we take our commitment to accuracy. Very serious. Former vice president Joseph Biden who finished in fourth place admitting he took a gut punch in the caucuses but insisting who have not gone anywhere. Come out Hampshire we're gonna come back the presidential hopefuls now crisscrossing New Hampshire. Eleven halves. And their looking ahead to tonight's ABC news W and you are debate. New Hampshire is not the kind of place to let Iowa or anybody else tell you what to dip. Biting at his home in Delaware preparing and he's already been sharpening his attacks. He calls himself a democratic socialist. Well we're already seeing would Donald truth is gonna do that. And seven presidential candidates will square off on that debate stage tonight just days. Ahead of the New Hampshire primary officials there say they are ready for Tuesday's vote Kenneth and Elizabeth. Ines thank you.

