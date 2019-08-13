Transcript for New questions over Jeffrey Epstein's death

So we have learned new information overnight about the jail where accused child molester Jeffrey Epstein died his apparent suicide behind bars has part to growing outrage and has prompted the attorney general to make a new promise. S is soaring new questions about the moments before Jeffery I've seen death in jail the Associated Press reports one of the guards assigned to watch Epstein was not a regular correctional officer. We are now learning of serious irregularities. At this facility. That are deeply concerning. And demand a thorough investigation. Sources say at the urging of his lawyers Epstein was taken off suicide watch two weeks ago. ABC news has learned is unlikely that there are surveillance video of the moment of his stat. This image taken moments after he was found in a cell shows emergency crews trying to revive them. A source says guards at the Metropolitan Correctional Center broke protocol by not checking on them every thirty minutes. Sources described the staffing levels at the jail as deplorable with more than thirty staff positions vacant. Meanwhile in the Caribbean FBI agents have conducted a new search of Epstein to private island looking for evidence against potential co conspirators. As we learn more about long time Epstein associate you and Maxwell who's been accused of recruiting underage girls like Virginia go free to act as sex slaves for him another man. The training started immediately give Jeffrey what he walks. A lot of this training came from land herself. In deposition testimony from recently unsealed documents go free says she was directed to have sex with several powerful men like former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson former Maine senator George Mitchell in Prince Andrew all of the men denied the allegations Conchita Sarnoff and advocate for victims of sex trafficking wrote a book about Epstein and says she knew Maxwell socially according to Virginia's. Filings she would teach the underage girls. How to behave how to act would. How to dress how to eat properly I think of those girls were so fearful of gallon they because she was much older than they weren't and she of course lived with Epstein and she. Had a relationship and Epstein whatever that relationship was. It's clearly was a close relationship Maxwell has denied all allegations and has not been charged with any crime. Attorney general William Barr says any co conspirators in up seeing case quote. Should not rest easy he says the victims deserve justice and they will get it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.