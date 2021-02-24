Transcript for Race to vaccinate

This morning a cause for celebration. Basketball fans doing something they haven't done in nearly one year. But I'm really wanted to talk with fact America to go to ticket. Backup. Two Arenas in New York reopening at 10% capacity at Madison Square Garden where the knicks hosted the warriors 2000 were allowed inside. At Barclays center where the nets played the kings 300 season ticket holders. All were required to socially distance Wear a mask and showed too negative Kobe tests in the race to vaccinated this CDC now says 17% of the US adult population now received at least one shot and now he entering the vaccines may get easier the New York Times reports the FDA is set to allow the fighter vaccine to be stored in a regular freezers. As opposed to Alter cold conditions. Vaccine makers say they are on track to deliver 600 million doses by July. Pfizer ramping up production and the Dern and now expecting to double its shipments by April. And are targeting toll free of the second hundred million dollars or seen. He and both men and a third hundred million doses by the end of July a full two months at a skid. And Johnson & Johnson is set to release data on its one dose vaccine with emergency use approval expected as soon as Friday. A good sign of progress. I'm so excited my smile and in his mask is a huge. I'm so that the Palmer hall may be. Meanwhile in losses if power is set to vote Friday on pricey items one point nine trillion dollar couldn't be. But there's a battle in his senate Republicans want less Randy.

