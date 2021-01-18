Transcript for Racing yacht capsized

It's the terrifying moment that even the world's. Best sailors were unable to navigate. American magic competing in the America's cup challengers series off the coast of New Zealand. Flying into gear and half sizing on Sunday. When you're in a moment the bodice rip around Larry score set a better part of fifty miles an hour so wind speed went from. Saint twelve knots very quickly up to about 25 knots in about at 102 period. Terry Hutchinson in the rear of the boat when it crashed I heard him say relays and a writer. That's like you to think about my exit strategy off the boat in case we tip over unfortunately that's exactly what happened. Terry strapped into the boat. Now filling with water at that when I got pulled under. You know it's it's all a bit surreal the team's training kicking into gear Cooper being a great teammate that he was had a presence mine again it's knife out and cut lashing out at me attacks symbolic and it felt. Like an eternity. Miraculously each of the American magic team members making it off of the boat unharmed teams from Italy the UK New Zealand rushing to their aid says. Level. Of comradery even now we're competitors that we all have with each other even know on any given day you went up around them. But the sailors safely back on land attention was then turned to getting the racing yacht out of the ocean safely not an easy undertaking but they did it. After such an ordeal you'd think the team might take it easy and wait until the next America's cup to get back into the race right. Wrong so is that could land you guys think you'll be able to get act on the water. We asked him. There's no other option we've been working for lesser years of our lives for this moment. No other option a semi finals of the cup or an eleven days involve repairing the vocal for them is it challenge Terry tells me. He's confident how you get up is more important than how you get knocked down guys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.