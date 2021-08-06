Transcript for Rare victory amid rise of ransomware attacks

A new task force at the Justice Department appears to have scored a rare win against ransom where hackers the department says it's now recovered most of the ransom paid to hackers who destructive the nation's largest gas pipeline last month. Today we deprived a cyber criminal enterprise. Of the object of their activity. They're financial proceeds and funding. Russia based hackers are suspected of setting down the colonial pipeline. Which supplies 44% of all fuel to the East Coast to regain control their systems colonial paid more than four million dollars in that quarter. On Monday the Justice Department said it seized 63 point seven bit court which is the equivalent of 2.3 million dollars more than half the ransom payment. Recording was designed to be let's put it. It eat easily it's it's it's untraceable designed to be untraceable. Crypto currency is favored by cyber criminals because it allows for direct online payments regardless of location. But in this case FBI agents obtained the private key or password for the cyber criminals crypto currency wallet. This is a first as far as I know how they did it. I think it's. I think they're keeping very close to the chest so to speak. These cyber threats are on the rise the nation's largest meat supplier is recovering from a massive ransom where attack last week. The Massachusetts fairy to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard was also targeted. And earlier this year hacking group connected to China infiltrated New York city's transit agency. Although season the crypto currency of the pipeline hackers may be a significant blow to cyber criminal groups in Russia experts believe he likely won't do much to prevent future attacks. It will deter them unfortunately but I think it will cause them to pause. And think of what their next steps might be. Now the Biden administration is warning businesses to protect themselves saying no company is safe from these attacks. At its emphasizing once a cyber attack happens. Immediate communication with federal authorities is crucial. I think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.