Transcript for ‘Real Housewives’ star arrested

She's the real housewife of Salt Lake City known for living large and this. MVP and in charge but that's why you Wear. That's why you where you mean there are many but this morning questions about how Jen show all was making that money. The reality star arrested and charged with a telemarketing scheme. Defrauding hundreds of people on buildings keep you Bonnie which leaves child that haven't because I am a child from happened both Shaw and her assistant Stuart Smith who she calls its two chains. Charged with wire fraud and money laundering which carry up to thirty year senate stays convicted. Normally Stewart and I would be on conference calm meeting staff meetings. Doing our planning our board has seen in ages agent saying shot and Smith quote. Allegedly bilked their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable often elderly working class people to and sounds real housewives audition tape. Suggesting otherwise I had at work my. Rocks here in town indicating TJ ER. Sixty. I'm last month's reunion episode Andy Cohen pressing shot and shot squad of marketing really does what do you actually do. Because specifically. People are wondering like how do you get so rich. My background is in direct response marketing for about twenty years so. Our company does you know advertising weight we have a platform that. Helps people acquire customers. Representatives for both shy and Smith have declined to comment project is due in court virtually. Again this afternoon the real housewives of Salt Lake City is currently filming season to you and Janet had shared videos getting hair and makeup done just hours before her arrest. There's no official word if cameras were rolling when it all went down you guys. I don't know makes for a great season two sounds like. It probably will be in the trailer well thank you out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.