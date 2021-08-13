Transcript for The real-life 'Field of Dreams'

Okay. They built it. And sure enough. Kevin Costner and the MLB paying homage to field of dreams. The Yankees in the White Sox playing a game in the cornfields of Dyer still Iowa. Thirty years ago. On the other side of that corn we filmed the movie that stood the test of time. Tonight thanks to. That enduring impact of that little movie had. Allowed us to come here again. He MLB leaning heavily into the nostalgia of the 1989. Oscar nominated film the one constant over the years ratings. I'm baseball. Even the uniforms of both teams paying tribute to year's gone by this stadium only able to seat 80000 fans tick picks says Thursday's field of dreams game. Is the most expensive regular season MLB game ever the average ticket going for 1413. Bucks but once inside hungry fans able to help themselves to a taste of Iowa including cheese Kurds deep fried Oreo o's. And the field of dreams not shows topped with pulled pork no dot Joes on the field but the whites. Odds Tim Anderson Anderson. Serving up O walk off homer in the ninth inning. Securing a nine to eight win for Chicago. Larry. There are. Thought oh. MLB commissioner rob Manfred said the league would play another game at the field of dreams site in 20/20 two you guys. You mentioned food Yvenson dude it's the hot dog apple pie combo from guy. How's it taste and today sounds great in search service a Yankee games do not you know last. I don't know if that that girl.

