Transcript for Real-life ‘Goonies’

It's an adventure fit. For an eighties. These real light duty stumbling upon a mystery a case. What happened the airplane at that part they heard an earth Erekat helicopter and they saw police. And then come you decided to come back coming get me invoking to help sick trip interestingly. Police in Roseville California looking for a missing 97 year old woman who walked away from her retirement community. Near where these kids live and right away they were on the case my. In came running in and saying they he was. On the search for somebody who has lost no treasure map. Just the essentials. Appear. Tactful. And the search was on I don't grades I'm there's beat gain an off cherry apple and well me he tried looking there we heard that some higher sound trite and went up here to get good you. I'm but we didn't. But there adventure continued until they turned a corner on their bikes and this lady walking a helpless like. Does that make me turner over and over and there are. So excited NN and how to themselves and hope on the leases. Law enforcement confirming the woman's identity and returning her safely home so even though they may not have found one I'd will be lost treasure. These real I'd Cooney is proving that sometimes reality is even better than a Hollywood at the end game. Leaping out these outlets. Helping our community show people that the right thing and doing I tell them. The real duties plans for after dinner and they said they were going to poll patrolled the neighborhood again in case anyone else needed rescuing that's got you know you gotta how about your neighbors especially the elderly there's so. Good lesson for those kids and for Runnels. And you know so I was working ninety's kid but Harriet the spy. A high off this reminds me of being spies they do similar things right people. Is that fair are you bring that may or not I. I think it's great starter McCartney and Nancy Drew for some reason Nancy you're like you get out but to either way I loved that without these wanted to take notes buying and people. I have neighbors helping neighbors same thing I love it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.