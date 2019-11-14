Transcript for Recap of Day 1 of public impeachment hearings

We begin with the new questions being raised after the first public hearing in the impeachment process is a big news from the hearing was when diplomat Bill Taylor revealed that a member of the staff. Overheard a phone call from president trump. Which the president allegedly asked about the investigations he demanded from Ukraine including an investigation into the Biden. But the question this morning as whether this newly rebuilt phone call changes anything ABC's Elizabeth hers in Washington with both sides of the argument. What happens next Elizabeth good morning. Kenneth engine hey good morning what Democrats say that newly revealed phone call is important because it showed the president was personally involved in this scandal but Republicans. Are dismissing it as more hearsay. This morning when new questions after that surprising new testimony in the impeachment investigation. You swear or affirm that the testimony you're about to give us the truth. The whole truth and nothing but the truth so help you god. The first two witnesses to publicly answer questions from house investigators. US diplomat in Ukraine build Taylor and senior State Department official George Kent. Both men said president trump ordered nearly 400 million dollars in military aid withheld from Ukraine. For political purposes. To withhold that assistance. For no good reason. Other then. Help with the political campaign. Make no sense it was crazy. They teen that unexpected revelation from Taylor that in recent days he learned about a phone call allegedly involving the president. Taylor says on July 26 one day after the president's controversial call with Ukraine's president. His staff for overheard trump asking US ambassador to the EU Gordon installment over the phone about quote the investigations. As the Solomon told president trumpet ukrainians were ready to move forward. Following the call with president trump the member of my staff asked investor Solomon what president trump thought about Ukraine. As a song and responded that president front cares more about the investigations of Biden. President trump says he doesn't remember the conversation. I know nothing about that first time I've heard it the one thing I've seen that subtle and settlers that. He does speak to me for a brief moment and I said no quid pro quo. Taylor staffer who allegedly heard the call has now been called to testify but not publicly. According to ABC's Miree boots. His name is David Holmes and he is expected to be here on Friday answering questions behind closed doors he is expected to be grilled. About what he overheard in that conversation and lawmakers are also likely going to have a lot of questions. For the man at the president was allegedly talking to Gordon sovereignty never mentioned that conversation to lawmakers but he has survived his testimony once before. The question now whether he will revise it again when he testifies here publicly on Wednesday. For Republicans at the hearing to their focus was the end result that the White House India and released the military aid to Ukraine. But Democrats say the aid only started to flow to Ukraine after congress launched an investigation. Republicans also argued Taylor intent of the star witnesses from Wednesday's hearing I'm relying on second hand information. SE or on the call where you the president you can listen to present Trump's golf has unless he's gulp the you never talk to sample Laney. I've never been heir met the president that's correct. In response Democrats are attacking the White House for blocking witnesses with first hand knowledge from testifying including chief of staff to make no beanie. And former national security advisor John Bolton. The bottom line from the White House perspective after the first day of public hearings is nothing is changed house Democrats are still on the road to impeaching the president. But not a single Republican shows any indication. Of breaking ranks that means they without dramatic changes there is no way that the senate would vote to remove him. And the president's fate will ultimately be determined by voters next November. Up next former ambassador to Ukraine movie you bought a bitch she testifies tomorrow have to clean that she felt threatened by president truck. Not for that criticism from Republicans about a lack of witnesses with first hand knowledge what one point. Democrats said and that president trump is welcome to testify and that. And got a good laugh in the hearing room from lawmakers. On both sides to Nate. All right Elizabeth found in Washington thank you for joining us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.